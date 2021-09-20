Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 114,055 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,055 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE K opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,663 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,930 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

