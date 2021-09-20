Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 458,501 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after acquiring an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

LVS stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.