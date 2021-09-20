Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $87.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

