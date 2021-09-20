Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 17,709 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $56.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

