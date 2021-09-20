Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 32.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

NYSE:ALB opened at $226.85 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.02.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

