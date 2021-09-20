Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $122.00 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

