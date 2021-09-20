Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,642 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Church & Dwight by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

