Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,985,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 619,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chevron were worth $836,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $94.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

