Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,011,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $117.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

