Chartist Inc. CA Takes Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,858,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 74,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 900,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 513,712 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OUNZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

