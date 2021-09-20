Chartist Inc. CA Acquires 3,457 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chartist Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,114. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.84 and a 200 day moving average of $301.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

