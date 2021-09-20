ChartEx (CHART) Trading Down 27.9% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $352,880.43 and $37,672.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00175432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00111799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.89 or 0.06933550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,601.71 or 0.99810521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.98 or 0.00782832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.