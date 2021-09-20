ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Tops $352,880.43

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $352,880.43 and $37,672.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00175432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00111799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.89 or 0.06933550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,601.71 or 0.99810521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.98 or 0.00782832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

