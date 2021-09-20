ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ECOM opened at $28.26 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $843.08 million, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

