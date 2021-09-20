ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $802.07 Million

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report sales of $802.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.80 million. ChampionX reported sales of $633.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

Shares of CHX stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 4,818,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.56 and a beta of 3.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 62,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.