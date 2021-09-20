CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Lessened by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CF Industries by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $47.87. 19,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

