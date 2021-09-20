Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTRY traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $0.76. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.