CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $191.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day moving average of $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,587. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

