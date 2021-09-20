CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $95.78 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

