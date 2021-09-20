Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 19,087 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up 1.9% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,134,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 988.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 79,914 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,559. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $141.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20.

