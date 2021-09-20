Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.