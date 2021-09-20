Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,363,000 after acquiring an additional 305,311 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,627,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after acquiring an additional 184,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,892,000.

XRT traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $92.67. 55,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,167. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

