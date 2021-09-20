Cavalier Investments LLC Invests $2.98 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,114,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 75,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

