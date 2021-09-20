Cavalier Investments LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,684,000 after buying an additional 1,994,453 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.77 on Monday, hitting $69.81. 34,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,526. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,324 shares of company stock worth $3,164,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

