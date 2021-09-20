Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

