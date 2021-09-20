Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPARU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,767. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,288,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

