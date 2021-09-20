Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $1,710,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark W. Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30.

On Thursday, July 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total transaction of $3,029,700.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $330.10 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of -282.13 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.