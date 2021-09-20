Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZMWY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CZMWY traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.26. 488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $117.39 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.04 and its 200-day moving average is $189.92.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

