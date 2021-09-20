CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years.

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,984. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

