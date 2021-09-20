Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSFFF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

CSFFF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,783. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

