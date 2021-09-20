Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CGEMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $45.17 on Monday. Capgemini has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $46.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.