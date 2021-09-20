Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.80

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.80 and last traded at C$17.97, with a volume of 275265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.05.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.