Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from C$30.50 to C$21.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 124374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGC. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

