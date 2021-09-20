Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.78.

TSE:CU traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$34.47. 243,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,735. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.82.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

