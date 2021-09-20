Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,138,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 856,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,423.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.63.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $154.89 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $92.68 and a 1-year high of $175.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.36.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

