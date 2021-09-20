Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $90.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,186,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,184. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.