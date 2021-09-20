Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNR. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.53.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$146.16. 664,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$139.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$103.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83. Insiders have sold a total of 6,177,795 shares of company stock worth $996,047,951 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

