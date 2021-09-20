Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.27.

Shares of CNR opened at C$150.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$161.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$139.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 215,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.88, for a total transaction of C$33,518,067.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,316,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,117,167,846.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock valued at $996,047,951.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

