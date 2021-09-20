Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $118.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

