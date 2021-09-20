Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

HAI stock opened at C$9.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$241.10 million and a PE ratio of -27.21. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

