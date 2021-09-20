Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

