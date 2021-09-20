Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 207,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,697,459 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $22.46.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

