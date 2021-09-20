Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $5.85 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW opened at $119.42 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

