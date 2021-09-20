Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 65,125 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

