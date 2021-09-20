Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,386 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,245 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 141,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.65 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

