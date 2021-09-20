Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 55,123 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEO. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

BATS:IEO opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.