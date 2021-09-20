Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $5.85 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 67,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW opened at $119.42 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

