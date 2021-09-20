Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 17.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PPL by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,285,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.