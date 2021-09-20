Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PPL by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.