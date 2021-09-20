Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after buying an additional 814,338 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,846,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,212 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

